Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $81.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.87. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123 over the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 70,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 97,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.