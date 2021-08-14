GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GoHealth’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -12.33. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

