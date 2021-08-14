GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GoHealth’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.
NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -12.33. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
