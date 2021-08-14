Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,420 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MON opened at $9.69 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

