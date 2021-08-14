Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of EZCORP worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

EZCORP stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.