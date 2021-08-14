Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 66,000 Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

OTCMKTS MACUU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Get Mallard Acquisition alerts:

About Mallard Acquisition

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallard Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallard Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.