Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,385 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

CXW stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

