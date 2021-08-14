Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $653,000 in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11).

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

