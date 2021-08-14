Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,993 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Dorchester Minerals worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 55,520 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMLP opened at $16.26 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $575.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

