Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 140.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 19.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $58,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,098.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $442,050. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

WTBA stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $516.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.