Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.12) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.14). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.03 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 31.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 226,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

