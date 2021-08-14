Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $2,013,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,338,593 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.