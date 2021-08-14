Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Invests $2.75 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,301,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.