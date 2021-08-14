Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Purchases 148 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 132,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

