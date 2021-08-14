Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 156,726 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 915,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,303. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

