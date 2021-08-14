Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

