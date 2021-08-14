GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.73 million.

CVE:GPV opened at C$19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$409.54 million and a PE ratio of -35.18. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of C$8.54 and a one year high of C$43.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

