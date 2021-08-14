Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.87. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,939,443.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock worth $76,812,959. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $11,879,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $8,469,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

