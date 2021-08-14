GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 333.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after buying an additional 117,729 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 47.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.