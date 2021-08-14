Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMAB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.60.

OMAB stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.