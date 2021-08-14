Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Grupo Bimbo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Shares of GRBMF stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.