Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

GCG stock opened at C$42.50 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$21.50 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.97.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

