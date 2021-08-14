GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

