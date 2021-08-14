GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 174 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $415.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.99. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $290.44 and a fifty-two week high of $421.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

