GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of MDT opened at $128.34 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.