GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.01 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

