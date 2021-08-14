GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE:GXO opened at $78.47 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

