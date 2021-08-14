Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 2,110.45%.

HOFV stock remained flat at $$2.86 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 878,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,007. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 163.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

