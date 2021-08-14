Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $45,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

NYSE:DVN opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

