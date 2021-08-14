Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $4,205,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL opened at $131.53 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

