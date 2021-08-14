Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €73.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €73.30 ($86.24) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 66.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €125.54 ($147.69).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HLAG opened at €216.20 ($254.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €188.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.