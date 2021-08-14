HAPI Market Cap Achieves $15.30 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $15.30 million and $2.46 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $47.03 or 0.00100085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.41 or 0.00875525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044029 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 361,929 coins and its circulating supply is 325,389 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.