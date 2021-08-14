Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

