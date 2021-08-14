Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 99 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.97. 851,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,865. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -274.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

