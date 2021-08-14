Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$60.50

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HDIUF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.3289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

