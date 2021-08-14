Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$60.50 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.42.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.62. The stock has a market cap of C$857.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.09. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$20.68 and a 12-month high of C$40.80.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.