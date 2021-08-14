Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.
HL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).
LON:HL opened at GBX 1,486.50 ($19.42) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,613.12.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.