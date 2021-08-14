Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,486.50 ($19.42) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,613.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

