Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0995

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $49.88 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00094644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.00876456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00107101 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,138,602,408 coins and its circulating supply is 10,435,778,408 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

