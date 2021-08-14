Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 987,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 20.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 54.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 41,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

