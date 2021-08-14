Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. 1,639,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,855. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

