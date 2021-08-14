Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.82. 1,286,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $448.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

