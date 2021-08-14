Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $1,491,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

