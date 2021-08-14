Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 32,209 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,209 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,047,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. 890,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

