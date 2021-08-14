HC Wainwright Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $330.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $194.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.33.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $377.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

