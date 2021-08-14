Head-To-Head Analysis: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) & Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get FutureFuel alerts:

This table compares FutureFuel and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 9.72% 1.86% 1.55% Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95%

49.8% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and Artius Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $204.51 million 1.81 $46.56 million N/A N/A Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FutureFuel and Artius Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

FutureFuel presently has a consensus target price of $1.20, indicating a potential downside of 85.82%. Artius Acquisition has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.93%. Given Artius Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than FutureFuel.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.