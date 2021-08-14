Head to Head Analysis: MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MacroGenics and Arcturus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics $104.88 million 13.51 -$129.74 million ($2.47) -9.39 Arcturus Therapeutics $9.54 million 132.52 -$72.15 million ($3.55) -13.53

Arcturus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MacroGenics. Arcturus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MacroGenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MacroGenics and Arcturus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics 1 0 5 0 2.67 Arcturus Therapeutics 6 1 4 0 1.82

MacroGenics presently has a consensus price target of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.34%. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $60.58, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%. Given MacroGenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MacroGenics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MacroGenics and Arcturus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics -109.07% -41.16% -32.04% Arcturus Therapeutics -1,316.15% -43.01% -33.20%

Summary

MacroGenics beats Arcturus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

