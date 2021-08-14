Head to Head Comparison: Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hays has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hays and Recruit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $7.48 billion 0.41 $59.89 million $0.66 27.91 Recruit $21.41 billion 4.48 $1.24 billion $0.78 73.63

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Hays. Hays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hays and Recruit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 1 0 1 0 2.00 Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hays and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A Recruit 5.81% 12.66% 6.42%

Summary

Recruit beats Hays on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media and Solutions segment provides marketing and human resources solutions. The Staffing segment handles staffing dispatch both domestically and internationally. The company was founded on March 31, 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

