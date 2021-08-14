Head-To-Head Comparison: Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Owlet alerts:

This table compares Owlet and FARO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A FARO Technologies $303.77 million 4.11 $630,000.00 ($0.46) -149.41

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies 6.20% -0.30% -0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Owlet and FARO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 FARO Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Owlet presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. FARO Technologies has a consensus target price of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.23%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Owlet.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Owlet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment. The Construction BIM segment offers solutions for as-built data capturing and 3D visualization in building information modeling and construction information management applications. The Emerging Verticals segment includes product design, public safety forensics, and 3D solutions. The company was founded by Gregory A. Fraser and Simon Raab on February 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.