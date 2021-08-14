Head to Head Survey: ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $78.41 million 2.41 $15.61 million N/A N/A International Bancshares $577.59 million 4.66 $167.32 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChoiceOne Financial Services and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 22.98% 9.50% 1.09% International Bancshares 38.40% 10.63% 1.62%

Volatility and Risk

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Bancshares beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers safe deposit and automated transaction machine services; and alternative investment products, including annuities and mutual funds, as well as sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. It operates 32 full-service offices in Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa, and St. Clair counties, Michigan. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

