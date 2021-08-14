Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Up 356,400.0% in July

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 356,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCMC opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Healthier Choices Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Vapor and Grocery. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States; operates Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through which it offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; and sells vitamins and supplements on its website thevitaminstore.com and on amazon.com marketplace.

