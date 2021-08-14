HeartBout 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $58.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $173,637.51 and approximately $58.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.58 or 0.00881092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00102158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044272 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.